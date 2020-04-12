Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esteban Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esteban D. Salas


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esteban D. Salas Obituary
Esteban D. Salas was born on December 26, 1939 in Pharr, Texas to Pantaleon Salas and Angela De La Rosa Salas. He was the husband of the late Alejandra Leyva Salas. Esteban passed away following an extended illness on April 9, 2020 at his home with his loved ones surrounding him. He will be dearly missed by his family and especially his grandchildren. Thank you so much for being strong "Old Timer"!

Esteban's family will be taking him home to Texas. Public services will be at a later date in Texas. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Esteban's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esteban's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -