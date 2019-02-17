Eugene I Isaacson (Ike), professor emeritus, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 85 at a local health facility with his family by his side.



A graduate from the University of Minnesota (1963) with a Ph.D. majoring in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, he taught at the University of Texas at Austin for six years. While at UT Austin, he was recruited to teach at Idaho State University where he taught from 1969 until his retirement in 1998. He loved teaching (especially with a sense of humor) and so missed his students upon his retirement.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ruth Isaacson, and his brother Walker. Left to mourn his loss are his loving wife Lauretta and their three beautiful daughters: Lynne of Fargo, ND, Nancy (Tony) Lovgren of Pocatello, ID, and Carol (Tom) Evaniew of Indianapolis, IN. He also leaves behind his two precious grandchildren: Anika Lovgren of Berkeley, CA and Isaac Evaniew of Indianapolis, IN. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Mavis Fern of Hamel, MN and his brother, Warren of Cornucopia, WI., two sister-in-laws, Margaret (Herb) Blum of Roberts, Wi and Janet (David) Moots of Elmwood and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to a scholarship at the ISU College of Pharmacy to benefit a student interested in pursuing a PhD majoring in Pharmaceutical Chemistry or a .



A visitation with refreshments will be held at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd the last week of March when his grandchildren are on Spring Break. The exact date will be published closer to the visitation date.



Arrangements are under the Cornelison Funeral Home.