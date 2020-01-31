Home

Eva Marie Saxton

Eva Marie Ellet (Saxton) was born January 14, 1933 to Manuel and Marie in Pocatello. She was born into a large family with many brothers and sisters. She loved singing for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She met, married the love her life E.D. Saxton. They had 4 children- Eva Dee Cornell (Dean), David Saxton (Brenda), Ruby Saxton, and Kay Davis (Kevin). She had 8 grandchildren and many greatgrandchildren. Our loving, beautiful, angelic Mother went home on January 20,2020. She will be dearly missed by all. Small service Saturday, Feb.1 at the LDS Church in Virginia.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
