Evangelia Dialina, age 92, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away in Chubbuck, Idaho, on March 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on January 14, 1928 in Neapolis, Crete, Greece to Dimitris and Ourania Skoulekaris. Her father passed away when she was ten years old. Her mother raised six children by herself.
Evangelia enjoyed crocheting and crocheted afghans for many family members. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, and Philoptohos Ladies Society.
Evangelia was preceded in death by two husbands, Michael Androulakis and Michael Dialina; as well as two sons, Michael Androulakis, and Jim Dialina; three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her children, Vicky (Rocky) Fullmer, Mary (Dave) Price, Manuel (Elaine) Dialina; and grandchildren, Angela, Adam, Andrea, Nick, Josh, Leah, Veronica, Danielle and five great grandchildren; one sister and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evangelia's family will receive friends at a viewing this evening, Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Greek Orthodox Church, 518 North 5th Ave in Pocatello. (The Trisagion Service will begin at 6:00 PM at the church). The funeral services will be held Friday March 13th at 11:00 AM at the Church. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, section 49 West, in Pocatello, Idaho.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Brookdale Chubbuck and Encompass Health for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Evangelia's memory to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 4567, Pocatello, ID 83205.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 12, 2020