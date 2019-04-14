Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Rose Mortuary
170 Idaho St
American Falls, ID 83211
(208) 226-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Fabian Castaneda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fabian L. Castaneda


1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fabian L. Castaneda Obituary
On April 9, 2019 Fabian L Castaneda, avid fisherman and hunter; loving son, brother and friend and deeply loved husband and Daddy to five precious little girls left us way to soon at the age of 29 in American Falls Idaho.

Funeral services will be held Friday April 19, 2019 at 3:30 pm at American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison St. The Committal will follow at Falls View Cemetery. Afterward, a hot dog roast and sunset farewell will be held at his river below Three Layer Park, all in American Falls.

Condolences may be shared, and a full obituary viewed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now