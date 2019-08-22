|
|
Faith Ellen Boodry, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Faith was born on December 4, 1941 in Moorhead, Minnesota to Arlene (Peterson) and Gordon Wallace.
Faith moved to Pocatello in 1956 during her freshman year of high school and graduated Pocatello High School in 1959. It was during that time she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Dennis Boodry. Faith and Dennis were married on October 10, 1959 in Pocatello while Dennis was home on leave from the US Navy. The following year, Faith gave birth to her first son, Kelly on August 6, 1960 followed by her second son, John on April 24, 1963. Faith and her family then relocated to Sunland, California in 1966. Following the Southern California floods of 1969 that destroyed her home and nearly all personal belongings, Faith and her family moved back to Pocatello where she gave birth to her third son, Glen, on June 12, 1969. Faith worked at Kmart for several years followed by Kraft Foods in Pocatello as a Lab Technician until returning to California in 1989 to work at the Kraft Foods plant in Tulare, California. In 1996, Faith and her family moved back to Pocatello where she worked at Ballard Medical until Kimberly-Clark Health Care phased out operations at the Ballard Medical manufacturing plant in Pocatello in 2007.
Faith had a passion for cooking, gardening, renting movies, spending time with family and friends, and playing the slot machines at the Fort Hall Casino. As an animal lover, she was an avid supporter of the Humane Society, SPCA Global Animal Rescue, PETA, and the ASPCA, and treasured all of the pets and surrogate animals that touched her life. Most of all, she loved her Scottish Terrier, Duncan.
Faith was loved by everyone who knew her and was known for her feisty nature, quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Even throughout her final years, she continued to smile and outwardly express her love and generosity all the while enduring increasingly challenging health problems. Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have shared her life.
Faith was preceded in death by her mother Arlene and brother David Wallace. Faith is survived by her husband, Dennis, three children, Kelly (Jamie), John, and Glen (Tena); two grandchildren, Steven (Arra) and Taylor (Olivia); and four great-grandchildren, Taysom, Katie, Arralyn, and Indyka.
The family would like to thank Dr. Willis Parmley, M.D., and the Portneuf Medical Center Emergency Room staff, as well as Dr. Jorge E. De Amorim Filho, Dr. Hannah E. Caufield, Dr. Wojciech Janowski, Dr. Gurjeet Grover, RNs Jill McQuary, Jenny Lund, Brittney Johnson-Curzon, Normandy Jackson and the staff of the Intensive Care Unit for their compassion, kindness, and care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00am. A graveside service will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 22, 2019