Faron Edmund Stone, 55, was born on Sept. 25, 1964 in Blackfoot, ID to Edmund "Ezzie" Stone and Yovonne Sanchez Broncho. Faron attended schools throughout District 55. He was a member of the Native American church, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and will be remembered for his great humor and kind heart. He cherished his children and family, He began his journey into the spirit world on Dec. 18, 2019.
He was proceeded in death by both parents, daughter, Idona Jo Stone; sister Valarie Stone. He is survived by two daughters, Shantel Stone and Laurell Dixey, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Faron had 2 brothers, Lemuel Stone (Carol), Carlos Broncho (Loya). His sisters, Pamela Stone, (Ron); Ranelda Stone; Trish Stone (Emire); Gina Wheeler; Margaret Rojos.
Family and friends are welcome to the Ronald Diaz and Pamela Stone residences on Hwy 91 in Fort Hall to give their condolences and join in the celebration of life. On Sat. Dec. 21 when he will be laid to rest at @1pm at the Gibson Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 22, 2019