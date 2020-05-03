Faye Nelson passed away on Saturday, April 25, at the age of 92. She was born in McCammon to Alma and James Sutton on March 10, 1928. She was one of 11 children, and she was the last surviving sibling.
Faye grew up in Pocatello living most of her childhood on North 11th Avenue.
She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life.
Faye married Ralph Nelson and they had two children, Clayton and Christine.
Grandchildren were a big part of her life. Her grandchildren are Nicole Nelson Thompson, Brad Nelson, Aaron Nelson, Dana Johnson, and Jill Johnson Magleby. Faye has 7 great- grandchildren.
Faye loved to go to the Pineridge Mall to socialize with her friends. She also loved traveling with Christine each summer to places they both enjoyed. Clayton had a special way of always making his mom laugh.
Faye is survived by her son Clayton Nelson (Kathy), her daughter Christine Nelson Johnson (Mike), and her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
At Faye's request, there will not be any services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
208-232-0542
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 3, 2020.