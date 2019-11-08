Home

Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-7199
Floe Marcedes Hite


1948 - 2019
Floe Marcedes Hite Obituary
Floe Marcedes Hite 87, passed away on November 4, 2019 at home. She was born June 27, 1932 in Pocatello, Idaho. The daughter of Sidney and Ruth Brown. She attended school in Bliss, Idaho.

Floe married Ralph Ed Hite on June 1, 1948 in Elko, Nevada. A loving mother and homemaker. Floe enjoyed fishing, camping, yard work, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Floe is survived by her kids; son Ed Hite of Pocatello, Idaho, daughters Connie (Rod) Robinson of Bluffdale, Utah and Sandra McGhee and John Kington of Pocatello, Idaho; duaghter-in-law Barbara Hite of Pocatello, Idaho, sister Beverly Newsom of American Falls, Idaho;6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son Neal Hite; 1 granddaughter Tammi Hite; sister Valoise Mcgraw; brother Guy Brown.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6-7:30pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel, 510 N. 12th Ave. and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 12:45pm prior to the graveside services. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel. Visit online condolences at www.manningwheatleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
