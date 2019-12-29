|
On December 6th, Floyd Dean Cornelison, age 63 of Wasilla, Alaska passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.
Floyd was born on August 15, 1956 in Rupert, Idaho to Ellis and Elsie Cornelison. He was the second youngest of 9 children. He grew up in Pocatello, Idaho where he still has many friends and family. During the fall of '75 he met the love of his life Judy Hill. On Feb 24, 1979, they were married and raised 2 sons: Jesse and Forrest. In October of '81 they fulfilled their dream to move to Alaska. There Floyd worked as a heavy equipment operator and house mover throughout the state. Floyd loved to work and passed his strong work ethic to his sons. From childhood to young adults they worked beside him learning how to move and renovate houses that became the family homes. One of Floyd's favorite past times was his love of music, teaching both sons to play the guitar. He was known to be an avid learner and always had a book in hand. He could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything. At the young age of 39, he became disabled, still he kept a good attitude and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family, neighbors and friends whenever he could. Floyd treasured his grandchildren Ashlynn and Dylan and had a special place in his heart for them. He was a caring person, who till the end, was worried about his loved ones around him.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, sons Jesse (Aunalee) and Forrest, and grandchildren Ashlynn and Dylan. Siblings: Bud (Tammy), Lynn (Denise), Curtis (Neena), Dennis, Janet (Larry) Tomlinson, Blaine (Diane), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by both his parents, brothers Jerry and Brent. A celebration of life will be held in Idaho at a later date.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 29, 2019