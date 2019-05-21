of American Falls, Idaho a soft spoken, kind, powerful man, passed away on May 16, 2019 at home. Floyd was born in Neely, Idaho on January 16, 1933 to Wilma and Ancil Miller. He was one of 13 children. He grew up in the American Falls, Rockland and Aberdeen areas. He married Renee Ferguson in Elko NV September 24, 1951.



He is survived by his wife Renee, his children Leeanna (Gordon) Nielson, of Philomath, Oregon; Deb Miller, of Logan, Utah; Vincent Miller of American Falls, Idaho and Lisa (Jim)Workman of Pocatello, Idaho.



He was preceded in death by his parents Wilma and Ancil, his sisters; Fern and Noreen; his brothers; Earl, Lloyd (his twin) and Lester. His son Richard, numerous nieces and nephews and a great grandson.



Floyd leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 37 great children.



A visitation will be Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary. The funeral service will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Falls Community Church, 745 Bennett Avenue, American Falls. Interment will follow at the Falls View Cemetery. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary