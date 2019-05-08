Frances Cuoio 96, passed away on May 3, 2019. She was born in Pocatello to Italian immigrants Gaetano and Rosina (Lepore) Valentine on January 8, 1923.



Frances graduated from Pocatello High School in 1941. She worked at Montgomery Wards, Kress, Rhoads and during the war she worked for the UP Railroad. But her main job was yet to come . . . Frances caught sight of a handsome young man who played cards with her brothers by the name of Fred Cuoio. Being such a beauty, she had many guys interested in her but she lost her heart to Freddie and they were married in 1943 at St. Joseph's Church. They spent the next 68 years together raising 3 sons and a daughter.



Frances was an excellent cook specializing in her Italian heritage. You never left mama's house hungry! Often she would help Fred with his photo shop business. France loved going for rides, playing games, eating out, & playing pinochle. But most of all she loved being with her family. She was a down-to-earth, good-hearted woman that would do anything for her family. One of her most memorable moments was flipping the switch last month to relight the 1938 Fred's Photo Shop sign.



Frances was a member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church. She was the last of her generation of the Valentine and Cuoio families that were a big part of Pocatello's history.



Frances was preceded in death by her husband Fred, and all her siblings; Nick, Warren, Tony and Bill Valentine. She is survived by her children, Mick (Marva), Ron (Kathy), Rick (Margaret), and Christy Cuoio Anderson (Gary) all of Pocatello, her grandchildren, Jeff, Cindy, Misty, Bobby, Danny, Jerry, Cheri, Lily, Mike and Jessie, also, 14 great grandchildren. Frances will be laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery in a private family service. Her wish is that donations be made to the Senior Center in lieu of flowers. Mi stia a cord! We love you mom, mostie! Published in Idaho State Journal on May 8, 2019