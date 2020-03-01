|
Frances Kelley Call was born on October 8, 1929, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to Clarence Leslie Kelley and Emma Elvira Byington Kelley. She passed away at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Most of her life was spent on a farm in the Fish Creek area. She married John Henry Call on August 1, 1949.
Frances was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and John were eventually sealed in the Logan Temple.
She was always busy with her hands and mind. She loved to sew, crochet, garden, do crossword puzzles, and pick and can huckleberries. There were many family camping trips, weaving lots of good memories.
Frances is survived by her sister, JoLena Kelley Myler; five children, Linda (Ron) Facer, Terry (Pearlene) Call, Betty (Dennis) Facer, Nancy Call Crawford, and Kevin Call; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Call; her parents; her brothers, Owen Kelley, Jesse Kelly, MacBoyd Kelley, and Leon Kelley; her sister, Hellen Kelley Hulse; her son-in-law, Ron Facer; grandsons, John Jess Call and Joshua James Call; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
There will a brief graveside service for those who wish to attend, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID, following the service.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 1, 2020