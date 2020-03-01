Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Call
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Kelley Call

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Kelley Call Obituary
Frances Kelley Call was born on October 8, 1929, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to Clarence Leslie Kelley and Emma Elvira Byington Kelley. She passed away at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Most of her life was spent on a farm in the Fish Creek area. She married John Henry Call on August 1, 1949.

Frances was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and John were eventually sealed in the Logan Temple.

She was always busy with her hands and mind. She loved to sew, crochet, garden, do crossword puzzles, and pick and can huckleberries. There were many family camping trips, weaving lots of good memories.

Frances is survived by her sister, JoLena Kelley Myler; five children, Linda (Ron) Facer, Terry (Pearlene) Call, Betty (Dennis) Facer, Nancy Call Crawford, and Kevin Call; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Call; her parents; her brothers, Owen Kelley, Jesse Kelly, MacBoyd Kelley, and Leon Kelley; her sister, Hellen Kelley Hulse; her son-in-law, Ron Facer; grandsons, John Jess Call and Joshua James Call; and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

There will a brief graveside service for those who wish to attend, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID, following the service.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -