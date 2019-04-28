Clarence Frank Bolton, known to all as Frank Bolton, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 96.



Frank was born in Glencoe, Wyoming, March 16, 1923 to Clarence and Ilah Carrie Briscoe Bolton. Frank had 3 brothers and 1 sister. He was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Frank's grade school years were spent in Dines, Wyoming; Bloomington, Paris, and Conda, Idaho. He attended high school in Soda Springs, Idaho.



After graduating High School, Frank started working in the Conda Store. At the start of World War II, he signed up for the selective service. He was not drafted and by the end of 1942 he decided to enlist in the Army. He reported to Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was assigned to Camp hood, Texas which was a Tank Destroyer Division. While at Camp Hood he was given a test to determine eligibility to attend college for an accelerated training program, ASTP (Army Specialized Training Program). Results of the test allowed him to go to the De Paul University in Chicago in an engineering program. It wasn't long before the ASTP program was discontinued and Frank was eventually assigned to the 96th Division and was sent to San Diego, California. His division saw action on Leyte, Philippines, and Okinawa, Japan where he was wounded bad enough to be sent back to the states.



When Frank was released from the hospital he returned home to Conda where he found his job in the store was waiting for him. In the summer of 1947 Frank met Lillian Arnell and they were married on October 17, 1947 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.



In 1959 Frank became the manager of the Conda Store and in 1959 he purchased the store which he owned and operated until December 31, 1983 when he closed the doors of the store and retired as Postmaster of the Conda post office



Frank was proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ilah Bolton, his brothers Dennis Briscoe Bolton, Roscoe Jack Bolton, Merlin Frederick Bolton, his sister Nola Bolton Shuler, his son Randall Frank Bolton, & great-grandchildren Stephen Eric Bowman, Casper Bowman & Jaklyn Faith Bowman.



Frank is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Lillian, daughter Liana Bowman (Eric) and son, Marc Bolton (Julie). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.



Services for Frank Bolton will be held Monday April 29th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the LDS Chapel 281 E Hooper Avenue in Soda Springs. Visitations will be held Sunday April 28, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 PM at Sims Funeral Home 139 E 2nd S, Soda Springs, ID and 8:30-9:30 AM Monday before the service. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Soda Springs with Military Honors.



