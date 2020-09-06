1/2
Frank Halverson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Frank D. Halverson, 75, fourth generation Idahoan, passed on at

his home in Hailey, Idaho.

Frank was born April 28, 1945 in Blackfoot to M.D. (Red) and Betty Halverson and grew up in

Riverside, Moreland and Mackay. He was a champion wrestler and calf roper at Snake River

High School. When his family moved to Mackay, he lived with his aunt and uncle, Jack and

Genevieve Thomas, to finish his wrestling year. Graduating from Mackay High School in 1963,

he attended ISU in Pocatello, earning a BS in architecture in 1968 while working full-time,

including summers with the U.S. Forest Service on Big Soldier Lookout and as a smokejumper in

McCall and Idaho City.

Frank completed the ROTC program at ISU and served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

(1969-1979) including assignments in Germany, Vietnam, Panama and Japan. He was an

Airborne Ranger-Special Forces and spoke Vietnamese. Among his awards were the Bronze Star

Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. He obtained an MS in civil engineering from Oregon

State University while in the Army.

On August 6,1977, Frank married his Mackay High School sweetheart, Marcia Kent, in Ketchum.

His professional engineering career started in 1979 with Corning Glass Works in Harrodsburg,

KY with work in France and China. In 1988, he and Marcia moved back to their beloved Idaho

where he joined Power Engineers in Hailey managing multi-million dollar projects with major

US corporations. He oversaw acquisitions including in South Africa. Frank went on to become

Powers' chief operating officer and was a member of their board of directors for 26 years. He

retired in April 2020.

Frank had an extensive range of interests and was a "man's man" with a group of friends for

each of his varied activities. He loved flying his Cessna with his pilot buddies; riding with his

Harley pals, including Sturgis; fly-fishing around the world with yet another group of buddies;

and attending reunions with smokejumpers. Hailey Coffee Co. was his morning spot to gather

with local friends. Frank applied his genius engineering mind to restoring old vehicles, including

a 1977 Dodge pickup and a Willys station wagon. He had a world-class garage with a lift and

every tool known to mankind.

Frank was beloved by all who knew him for his intelligence, integrity and decency. His

remarkable work ethic began when he was a small boy on a farm with morning chores, feeding

livestock and moving sprinkler pipe-all done before breakfast and prior to boarding the bus for

the 30-minute ride to school. Frank had an uncanny connection with animals, wild and tamed.

While on an African safari, a family of warthogs surrounded him soliciting his touch, snakes

allowed him to pet them, other people's dogs and cats were drawn to him. Perhaps they

detected his kind heart. People who worked for him were also aware of his tenderheartedness;

following his passing, his wife received many communications from employees sharing their

gratitude for what a kind and wonderful boss he had been.

Frank is survived by his wife, Marcia Kent; four siblings - Tom (Cindy) Halverson; Sandra O'Neil

(Terry) Dance; Mick (Jennifer) Halverson; and Jody (Dennis) Jackman: brother-in-law, Bob Diers;

aunt and uncle, Jack and Genevieve Thomas; aunt, Billye Thomas; and sister-in-law, Bette

(Richard) Kent-Cannon, as well as nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his

parents; sister, Sally (Bob) Diers; and uncle, Larry Thomas.

Graveside services will be Saturday, September 26, at Noon, at the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery in

Mackay. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of

Anderson Family Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in Hailey at a later date.

If you wish to make a donation in Frank's memory, please consider two local charities:

Hyperbaric Health and Wellness Foundation, where he served on the board of directors; or "I

Have a Dream" Foundation-Idaho, where he mentored a young student. Condolences may be sent to the family at info@andersonfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home
2555 N Hwy 93
Arco, ID 83213
(208) 527-7000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved