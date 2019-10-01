|
Frank Robert Johnson, was soon to be 90, he was born November 7, 1929 in Alamosa, Colorado. He passed away September 27, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho. Frank leaves behind his wife, Irene Fergus Johnson and their children, Karen (Garth) Hall, Mark (Anita Panko) Johnson, Blane (Kara Jo Hill) Johnson, Dale (Siqingaowa Huang) Johnson, Linda Palmer, Paul Johnson, and Shanna (Norm) Cunning.
Frank was born to Erick Ingimore Johnson and Ester Ruth Wellington. His family moved frequently as his father followed the construction business. Eventually the family settled in Pocatello on 10th Street. In his teens, he moved to Carey, Idaho to live on the farm with his older sister where he also graduated from Carey High School. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Toronto, Canada. There he served in the small branch of Windsor and met Irene, and her family.
Following his mission, Frank enlisted in the Army, serving in the Korean War. While in the service, he and Irene began to correspond and a romance blossomed. When he returned, they were married in the Idaho Fall Temple on May 6, 1954. They have been blessed with 7 children, 34 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Frank worked for 31 years for the State of Idaho. First as a state building inspector in Boise and then moving to Pocatello to become an instructor in Civil Engineering Technology for the Idaho State University Vo-Tech Department. Many students credit him with helping them make it through the program.
Frank served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Bishop, High Councilor, teacher and temple worker. He worked with the youth in the scouting program and influenced and inspired many young people for good. He and Irene served for 12 years as Temple Workers and served three missions together.
Frank's favorite pass time was his horses and his riding groups. He loved to work hard and taught his children how to work hard also. He loved the outdoors and its wonders and beauties. He was a skilled artist and in his later years tried to capture that beauty through his painting, he painted right up to his last few days. We spent many years camping, hunting, fishing, and working on projects with our Dad.
He was joyfully greeted by his parents and siblings who all preceded him in death. As our cousin, Monica so eloquently stated, "This is the ending of an amazing era with the generation of Johnson siblings. What a reunion!"
Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Highland 2nd Ward Chapel, 2925 Michelle Street. A viewing will be held from 6-8pm, Thursday at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 Chubbuck Road; and from 10-10:45am prior to the services at the church. His interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, with Military Rites provided by the Idaho National Guard and Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. The family wishes to send our love and deep, deep gratitude for the incredible love and care he was given by Angie and the staff at Caring Hearts and by Angela with Heritage Hospice. You loved him as your own.
