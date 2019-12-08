Home

Frank Wallace


1931 - 2019
Frank Wallace Obituary
Frank Manley Wallace, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away surrounded by family on December 4, 2019. He was born to Moroni B. Wallace and Sarah Edith Earl on November 16, 1931 in Provo, Utah. He married Carolyn Taylor on July 20, 1953 in the Cardston, Alberta temple.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14 at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Aberdeen, Idaho with a viewing one hour before. There will also be a viewing on Friday, December 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the same location. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
