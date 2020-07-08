Frederick Wayne Baker, age 81, passed away, Friday July 3, 2020 in Blackfoot, ID. Born in Preston, ID, he was the son of Trent and Sylvia Baker.
He was a graduate of Idaho State University. He was married to Satonia Rogers until her death in 1980 fathering two children John and Dan, adopting Toni's three sons Gregory, Russell and Stuart.Fred remarried Linda Baker who helped raise John and Dan.
Following college in the 60's, Fred enjoyed his missionary work in Frankfurt, Germany. He later worked at Simplot and then in 1968 to 1998 worked for Kraft Foods as a database administrator in Glenview, IL. He was an avid golfer, gardener and loved nature.
He is survived by his sons, John and Dan, and siblings, Justin and Debbie.
The family thanks the staff of the Gables of Blackfoot for their care of Fred in his final years.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
under the tab "Video Broadcast".
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.