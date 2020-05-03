Famed researcher, Dr. G. Wayne Minshall, passed away at home Tuesday, April 21, 2020, following a valiant battle with esophageal cancer. Wayne was born August 30, 1938, in Billings, Montana, to parents Howard John and Marie (Jobe) Minshall.



At the time of his death, Wayne was Professor Emeritus of Zoology & Ecology at Idaho State University. He received his B.S. in Fisheries Management from Montana State University before attending graduate school at the University of Louisville, where he met his wife Judy who shared his love of-and academic interest in-lakes and streams. Wayne received his Ph. D. in Zoology and then served as a NATO Postdoctoral Fellow at the Freshwater Biological Association Laboratory in in England.



Wayne took a teaching job with ISU in 1966 and eventually founded the school's Stream Ecology Lab. Over the next 50 years, Wayne became an internationally-renowned expert in the ecology of moving water and was a leading voice in the development of the River Continuum Theory. Wayne helped establish how streams change between headwaters and rivers mouth, and investigated the long-term impact of wildfire on health of aquatic invertebrate communities. He authored over 150 peer-reviewed journal articles and 130 technical reports. He coedited River and Stream Ecosystems of the World, and Stream Ecology: Application and Test of General Ecological Theory.



These works were based on his extensive, decades-long research anchored in summers spent in the field, hiking into remote locations in Idaho (the roadless areas of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness), Alaska (the Fortymile River) and Montana and Wyoming (within Yellowstone National Park). He took generations of students and family on those research trips and his wife served as a research associate. In his later years, Wayne often recalled his time spent on those trails as some of the highlights of his life.



Wayne received numerous awards and accolades including Distinguished Researcher Award from ISU, the Outstanding Scientist of the Northwest Award from the Northwest Scientific Association, the Award for Excellence from the North American Benthological Society, election as an American Association for the Advancement of Science fellow, and the Marin Award from the American Society of Limnology & Oceanography. In his name, ISU established the G.W. Minshall Lecture Series in Ecology.



He served on a dozen science advisory committees and was on the board of directors for the Pacific Rivers Council. A demanding but supportive mentor, Doc-as he was known-shepherded more than 50 graduate students through completion of their programs. After retirement, Wayne helped create a multi-generational learning environment for stream ecology students at ISU.



While not researching, teaching, and writing, Wayne was an avid outdoorsman and a homesteader on a small farm outside Inkom, where he mastered blacksmithing, raising goats, and training draft horses. He taught homesteading classes for ISU.



In retirement, Wayne pursued a new passion-Idaho history-and he authored three books (Wilderness Brothers, Cabin Creek Chronicles, and A Wild & Restless Spirit) about the settlement of the Gem State and how land-use practices shaped the state's wilderness.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Eric Sherwood; and brother-in-law, Ross Engle. He is survived by his wife, Judy Norman Minshall, his sister Janet Engle, and his three children: Jennye Minshall, Michele Irwin (spouse Rob Irwin), and Jacob Anderson-Minshall (spouse Diane Anderson-Minshall). Due to COVID-19 the public memorial has been postponed to a later date. Wayne was laid to rest in the Inkom Cemetery, overlooking his beloved Onyx Farm, Saturday, April 25th at a small graveside service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store