Gabriel Chavez


2019 - 2019
Gabriel Chavez Obituary
Gabriel Chavez, the infant son of Danny and Rita Chavez was born on October 9, 2019 and forged an unforgetable bond with his family for nearly an hour before he returned to Heaven.

A gathering will be held for family and friend on Fri. Oct. 18 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery, in American Falls.

Condolences for his family may be shared online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
