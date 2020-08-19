1/1
Gale Lee Nalley
1948 - 2020
Gale Lee (Green) Nalley born in Pocatello, Idaho on January 10, 1948, to Clifford and Jenny Green. Gale was born two months premature, and during that time she was not expected to live. She was a fighter and defied all odds.

Gale left this world the same way she entered putting up a fight. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and struggled to the very end. Gale passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Brookdale Care Center in Chubbuck, Idaho.

Gale lived her entire life in and around Pocatello. Gale attended grade school and junior high at various schools in Pocatello. She attended High School briefly in Marsh Valley, and then transferred to Pocatello High School, where she graduated in 1966.

Gale married William Thomas (Tom) Nalley on March 13, 1965. Gale and Tom were married fifty-five years and built a family of four sons, seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren.

Gale worked several different jobs throughout her life. She worked in a laundromat, a hotel, sold Tri-Chem Paints for several years and tried her hand at Avon. Her true love was working as a seamstress. She was such a perfectionist and well known for great quality work. She worked as a seamstress at Z.C.M.I. and The Bon Marche. She eventually worked for herself out of her home doing seamstress work, for what seemed like hundreds of people including her family. It always seemed to be that people were constantly coming and going to the house for fittings or to pick up their clothing, which included wedding dresses, men's suits, formal wear, and many other apparel needs. Later in life, she went to work as a cook for School District 25's Central Kitchen.

Gale loved being with family and friends that were like family to her. Her main focus in life was taking care of her husband and sons. She spoiled her family by cooking for them and by keeping a very clean house. She taught her boys to deep clean, cook, sew, iron, and take care of themselves. Again, Gale was a detail-oriented person, so there were times her sons may have had to iron a shirt or pants multiple times before it was up to her standards.

Gale enjoyed going for rides in the car and spending a weekend in Jackpot with her husband Tom. She really enjoyed going camping to some of her favorite spots: Pebble Creeks Big Springs campground, Hawkins Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, and any other places her family could meet and camp. The more people the better was her theory. Some of her favorite camping activities were preparing good food and playing a game of Rummy. Gale refused to get on a plane or a boat and had no use for fishing, but would always send Tom to go fishing. She called it "Tom's Time Out" and would call her boys and say, "come take your dad fishing."

Gale really enjoyed doing crafts in the evening and it was very rare to see her not working on a project. She loved to crochet afghans, hot pads, scrubbers, and baby blankets. It was very hard when she could no longer remember how to do these things because of her illness. However, she continued to enjoy spending time with her children and grandchildren watching them work on projects using skills she had previously taught them.

Gale is survived by her husband, Tom Nalley; her sons, Rick (Susan) Nalley, Troy (Kimberli) Nalley, and Mike (Serena) Nalley. She is also survived by her brother, Virgil (Joann) Green. Gale had several grandchildren: Jeffrey (Sarah) Nalley and their son Griff, Samantha (Clayton) Malinich, Morgan Nalley, Brayden Nalley, Jarod (Drew) Nalley, and Jami Nalley, and Makai Nalley. Gale is also survived by step-grandchildren, Jonathan (Melissa) Taylor and their daughter McKenzie, Bradon Taylor, and Trinity Taylor. Gale is also survived by several nephews/nieces and great-nephews/nieces that she loved very much.

Gale is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Jenny Green; her son, Jeffrey Nalley; her sisters, Pat Coffin, and Nadine Kidney; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Green, Sue Borack, and Jean Bunts.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 am at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500



Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones. 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
S Chambers
