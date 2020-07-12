Galen David Melton, 57, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 23, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center following a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer.Galen was born in Newton, Kansas on July 29, 1962 to Gale Melton and Darlene (McKaughn) Melton. He was the middle child of three boys - little brother to Lonnie and big brother to Dan. Galen and his family lived in Kansas; Roswell, New Mexico and Boise, eventually settling in Pocatello where his parents opened Mountain States Mobile Home Service. It was here that Galen learned to become a hard worker at a young age - working alongside his dad and brothers setting mobile homes from sunup to sundown.Galen attended Tyhee Elementary and Alameda Junior High. He graduated from Highland High School in 1980 where he is remembered as an outstanding gymnast on the school's gymnastic team. He was also an excellent skier spending many winter days on the local ski hill.In his 20s, Galen worked as a bartender and waiter at Pocatello's Sea Galley and Sandpiper where he gained many loyal customers and made lifelong friends. His friends and coworkers affectionately dubbed him "Big G" and "Rocket." While working at Sea Galley, he met hostess Lisa Lete calling her his "Hostess with the Mostest!"Galen and Lisa married on October 26, 1986 making their home in Pocatello and Chubbuck. They had three children: Forrest, Trey and Aleea. Galen and Lisa divorced in 2006 but remained close friends through the years - celebrating holidays, birthdays and special occasions together with their kids. They hadn't missed a Christmas together in 35 years.In 1990, Galen went to work for Old Faithful Beverage Co. (Pepsi) where he spent the greater part of his career in management servicing restaurant and retail accounts. Again, Galen acquired a strong clientele through his hard work and made lifelong friends at Pepsi. His clients knew they could count on him to do the job and do it right. Galen left Pepsi after over 20 years of steadfast service. Even years after leaving Pepsi, he still had former customers calling him, seeking his expertise. Galen went on to work as a contractor for Remax and Real Property Management where he was employed at the time of his death.Galen was a Nascar enthusiast and avid golfer, hunter, camper and fisherman. He loved all kinds of fishing; he especially enjoyed participating in local fishing derbies and fishing the Snake River in his river boat with friends Russ and Tricia Mitchell. Galen was a perennial "early bird." He was always the first one up at the crack of dawn makingcoffee whether he was camping or at home with his family on Christmas morning. Galen enjoyed playing poker and Boggle with his family, especially during the holidays. And, more often than not, he was the winner at both. Galen was always up for a lively political discussion especially with his son Forrest.Galen loved football and was a diehard Denver Broncos fan, never wavering from his team. Through sales trips earned while working at Pepsi, he had the opportunity to go fishing in Alaska, attend a live Nascar race and to see his beloved Broncos play in Denver. Galen cried tears of joy when his three children were born and also the three times that his Broncos won the Superbowl.Galen was a great handyman and backyard mechanic. He could fix practically anything and was the "go to" guy for advice or if you needed help - whether it was changing a tire, installing a water heater or, the most dreaded of all, moving. He was always there to help his kids, family and friends out of all sorts of pickles. Oh, the stories!Forrest, Trey and Aleea loved their father deeply. Their friends also grew to love and respect Galen as a father figure who generously opened his home to them - offering food, good conversation and even a place to stay when there was no place else to go.Although he wouldn't admit it, Galen loved cats. A few years ago, he reluctantly took on feline brothers Cezar and Frodo. They won his heart and turned out to be his best buddies. They sensed his pain and sadness staying dutifully by his side while he was sick.Even in his last days, Galen maintained a sense of humor - making his brothers laugh in the darkest of hours. Galen's sudden passing leaves a painful void in the lives of those he leaves behind. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.Galen was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend Duffy Hove who taught him to hunt and fish back in the day. He is survived by Forrest Melton, Trey Melton, Aleea Melton and Lisa Lete Melton. Brothers: Lonnie (Becky) Melton and Dan (Julie) Melton; Nephews: Matt (Kayse) Melton, Michael Melton, Mark (Stephani) Melton, Allen Melton and Mason Melton; his dear friends Russ and Tricia Mitchell, future son-in-law Noah Spradling and many friends and extended family members.The family would like to thank the 2nd floor nurses at PMC for their tender care and compassion to Galen and his family in his final days.A "Celebration of Life" for Galen will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, 4pm, at Centennial Park in Pocatello. There will be a short service followed by a toast and shared memories of Galen. Please bring your own lawn chairs.