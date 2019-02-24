Gary Allen "Grumpy" "Gibby" and "Bones" Racehorse Root, formerly of Pocatello and currently of Boise, Idaho passed away on February 22, 2019 following a courageous battle with kidney and liver failure.



Gary was born in Fort Hall, Idaho on January 22, 1963, the son of the late Edward Vern and Delores Doedoe (Racehorse) Root. Gary attended schools in Fort Hall and Pocatello. He graduated from Riverside High School in Oregon. He worked for the Shoban Wild Land Fire Department where he gained his nickname "Grumpy". He married Tamera Marie Alger on Valentine's Day 2006. Gary was a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribe and the Assembly of God Church in Fort Hall. He loved mechanics, fishing, camping, hiking, biking, Native American bead work and traditional dance.



Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edward and Delores as well as aunt and uncle, Mary and Morgan Hensely and grandmother, Annie Grant.



He is survived by his wife, Tamera of Pocatello; daughter, Ruth Angel Baker of Umatilla, Oregon; step-daughters, Misty Dawn Strid of Pocatello and Serena Marie (Eddie) Norgaard of Pocatello; grandchildren, Kayleb and Dontae of Umatilla Oregon; step-grandchildren, Jayden Hicks of Pocatello, Darian Hicks of Pocatello, Nathanael Hicks of Pocatello; step mother, Patty Grant Larson of Eugene, Oregon; sisters, Patty Perry of Fort Hall, Jolynn Edmo of Fort Hall; Anne Ware of Eugene, Oregon, brothers, Otis Root of Eugene, Oregon, Michael S. Root of Eugene, Oregon, Steven L. Root of Eugene Oregon, cousins, Brooks (Connie) Davis of Fort Hall, aunts and uncles, Zeb and Donna, Tater and Nelda and Billy; and many nieces and nephews



Honoring his wishes, Gary will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave., Pocatello, Idaho and per his wishes there will be no public services.