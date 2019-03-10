|
Gary Edgar Norman, 69, of Soda Springs passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at the Soda Springs Hooper LDS Chapel. Family will visit with friends on Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home and on Saturday 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Soda Springs Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019