|
|
April 16, 1962 - September 20, 2019
Gary Dean Hall of Pocatello ID passed away September 20, 2019 at his old family home in Burton Michigan surrounded by family. Gary was a man of many passions, but fishing was always his number one. Gary could make anyone smile by telling old time stories or even a little silly joke. With no more pain Gary went on home to his place in heaven to his fishing hole. Gary is survived by his children Travis Dean, Cody Lee, and Jerrica Candice Elaine. His one love Donna Hall, his nine grandchildren and his four sisters, Gaylene, Elaine, Rosalie and Angela. Services will be held at Plumb-Smith Funeral Home, in Flint Michigan followed by a military honors burial at Jones Cemetery, Floyd County Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to help with his medical and funeral expenses. We have opened an memorial account for Gary at Mountain America Credit Union.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 28, 2019