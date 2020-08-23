Gary Lamont Bringhurst, age 84, of Pocatello, ID, fulfilled his mortal mission here on Earth and returned to his loving Heavenly Father on August 20, 2020 surrounded by family.
Gary was born to Grace Nanette Wight and Louis Grainger Bringhurst on January 2, 1936. Raised in Tyhee, he often helped his parents while working at the family farm and the Bringhurst Store. That is where he gained his love of tractors. The youngest of 4 kids, he often told us about the strong work ethic he gained from his childhood. He was the hardest working and most selfless man we knew, never resting and always staying busy, usually to the benefit of someone else. He met his eternal love and companion Linda Jean Parke in 1956 through a mutual friend. They were sealed for time and all eternity on January 24, 1958. With family as the central theme, they raised 11 children. His posterity consists of 56 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, with 3 more on the way.
Aside from serving family, Gary served his community for 58 years as a dentist at Bringhurst Family Dentistry. In addition, he served in various ecclesiastical roles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Most recently, he served as a sealer in the Idaho Falls Temple. In that sacred capacity, he had the privilege of sealing 17 of his grandkids and one of his kids for time and all eternity. Serving community and family was always at the forefront of his mind.
Gary is survived by his loving spouse Linda Jean Parke Bringhurst, his 11 kids, Louis (Jennifer), Dirk (Wendy), Lynette (Thane Mitton), Eric (Susan), Emilee (Darren Evans), Darci (Reid Garrett), Heidi (Darin Hebdon), Aaron (Susan), Evan (Heidi), Matthew (Ashley), Joshua (Alaina). He is also survived by 56 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. In addition to his posterity, he is survived by his 2 sisters, Dorothy (Gayle Anderson) and Marlene (Richard Long). He was preceded in death by his parents Grace Nanette Wight and Louis Grainger Bringhurst; his brother Ronald Bringhurst, his sisters Rodonna Bowman and Yvonne Atamanczyk, and his grand-children Trevor and Kylee Evans.
A private family service will be held in his honor on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A webcast of that service will be available at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
starting at 11:00 a.m.
A public viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. Masks will be required for all who attend.