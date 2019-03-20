Gary Randall, 60, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully and surrounded with love on March 18, 2019.



Gary was born July 30, 1958 in Pocatello to Judy and Gerald Randall. On August 9, 2013 he married the love of his life, Mona, in Pocatello,ID.







He graduated from Idaho State University and worked as a licensed social worker and counselor at The Walker Center. Helping people was his passion, his work was truly his calling. Gary was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was adored by his children, grand-children, niece, and nephews. He was an exceptionally caring man who left an imprint on everyone he met, whether it was his infectious smile and laugh, or his positive care-free attitude.



Gary is preceded in death by his mother Judy Randall, and daughter Hether Ray.



Gary is survived by his wife: Mona, children: Michell Shropshire, Leesa Jones, Shay (Matt) Randall-Schultz, Tenya Randall, Shyla Randall, Jessica Randall, Michael Randall, Sierra McLachlan, Wyatt McLachlan, siblings: Mike Randall, Katie Randall Djurich, father: Gerald (Landa) Randall Sr., grandchildren: Kylie, Brendan, Brian, Brittany, Alex, Tori, Jayden, Ashtyn, Hayden, Khloee, Elena, great-grandchild: Lillyawna.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 23rd 3:00-5:00pm at The Friendship Club, 745 South 1st Avenue, Pocatello,ID. Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary