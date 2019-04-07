Home

Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Gayla Anderson


Gayla Anderson Obituary
Gayla Jean Rice Anderson, 91, of Soda Springs passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at the Soda Springs LDS Stake Center. Family will visit with friends on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home and on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to services. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs.

Condolences and memories can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
