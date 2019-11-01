|
|
Gene Pratt Baker passed away on October 28, 2019 at his home. He was born in Preston Idaho on December 7, 1936 to William and Veda Baker. Gene met the love of his life Darla Bowman and married her on September 6, 1958. Darla and Gene raised five children together.
Gene owned and operated The Railing Shop. Although he retired over 20 years ago his work is still present in the front yards of many homes and businesses throughout Southeast Idaho, which is a testament to Gene's skill as a welder and to the quality of his work.
Gene loved being outdoors, he never missed an opportunity to go fishing. He particularly loved Bear River and would sit alongside the bank for hours including the summer of 2019. Gene also had a passion for horses, and participated in endurance horseback racing in Pocatello as well as many trips into the mountains with friends and family.
His wife Darla and eldest son Johnny Baker precedes him in death. He is survived by sons Glenn Baker and Billy Baker as well as daughters Christy (Gary) Roberts and Lorri (Jeff) Pidcock along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairview, Idaho Cemetery in Preston Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 1, 2019