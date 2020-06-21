George Anthony (Tony) Walker passed away June 17, 2020 from Cancer. Born October 27, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to Floyd Prindle and Elexanxdria George Walker. George's greatest joy was his fishing trips to Lake Powell with his brother and fishing buddy Terry Opheikens. He also enjoyed his fishing club, the Rocky Mountain Anglers. Good memories and long time friendships were made there.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Davis Walker, brother DuWayne "Butch" Walker(Cindy). Brothers-in-law Alan Davis, Brian Davis, Mark Davis, Dale Davis, James Davis (deceased) and Sister-in-law MaryAnn Davis Neitzel, his Aunt Kathryn Korbis and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews, and Canine baby Wilson. Also survived by Chantel, Tommy, Jadzia and Ryker Smith who prepared Sunday and Covid dinners for Granma and Granpa Walker.
Many thanks to our neighbors of Edenbrooke Subdivision for their love and support.
Graveside services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local humane society. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.