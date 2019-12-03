|
On this day, November 27, 2019, our beloved George, dad and grandpa, left us to return to his loving Father. George began his life in Burns, OR on October 17, 1939 to his loving parents, Gilbert and Wanda Bateman; and his sisters, Artell Betty Cantrell and Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Bateman.
George's dad worked for the railroad so at age 6 months they moved to Lima, MT. where he attended grade school and high school where he played basketball. He worked for some of the many farmers and ranchers moving pipe.
In high school he met and then married Ruth Burt. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Renae Lynn and Shawna Rae. He also had 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. George and Ruth were later divorced. In April 1972, he met his best friend Wanda "Jodi" Davis on a blind date. In August 1972 they were married and blessed with a son, Rod Scot and a daughter, Robin Lea. There were also 3 grandchildren, Aiden, Rogan, and Ava and a step-grandson, Hunter.
After high school George moved to Pocatello and went to work for the railroad for 2 years. He was laid off and within 2 days went to work for FMC for 2 years and then he quit that job to go to work for Markham Advertising for 2 years. He also quit that job. A neighbor told him about the Fire Department so he applied there and talked to the Chief. He was hired on and worked his way up the ranks to become a Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, and Division Chief. While he was Captain, he was able to go to the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD. where he took classed to better the Fire Dept. While there, he was able to see the Gettysburg Battle Field, Harpers Ferry and the Amish country.
The Fire Dept. was his heart and soul other than his family. He was pretty handy with his hands and loved to build things. In 1974 he built his own pickup camper and we took a month long trip to Tennessee and Kentucky. He loved to travel. His favorite saying was we need to see everything because we may never pass this way again. In the early 80's we bought some land and had a cabin built at the Blackfoot Reservoir. He finished the interior and also his in-laws cabin. George had a lot of fun snow machining and fishing. He also loved to go camping where he would go fishing about every day off he had. His favorite camping area was Island Park and Yellowstone Park.
After 25 years with the Fire Dept. he retired. Instead of sitting around the house, George rode with me on my school bus and after 2 days, he went to work for the School District as a bus driver. After 6 months, he became Transportation Supervisor. He trained drivers and took care of discipline problems with the kids. He was never out of work for more than 2 days. While working for the School District, we started going to see a number of shows and do a little gambling before they changed shows.
After working for the School District for 10 years George retired for the last time and started doing some traveling. We went to the West Coast a number of times, to the Midwest, along the southern part of Canada and down to the Gulf of Mexico. A few years later, in 2008, we took the best trip of his life and went for 3 months to Alaska. This trip was bitter sweet as he had to put down his loving dog, Gypsy, which broke his heart. Luckily we had Sadie to help ease the pain. These last 3-4 years George had health issues which the Doctors couldn't determine the cause. He also had heart and back problems. These past few months were so hard on him as he couldn't get out and do anything after always being so active.
George leaves behind his wife, Jodi (of 47 years); son, Rod (Martin); daughter, Robin (Eric) Warth; grandchildren, Aiden, Rogan, Ava and Hunter Warth; and loving companions, Calie and Lacie. He is also survived by 2 daughters from his previous marriage, Renae (James) Miller; Shawna (Paxton) Likeness; grandchildren, Jamie, Danielle, Melissa, Shawn, Tyson, Jace, Kade and Robbie; and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Wanda Bateman; sisters, Artell (Hovey) Cantrell, Barbara "Bobbie" Bateman; and his loving companions, Gypsy, Sadie, and Lacie.
I want to give special thanks to Dr. Jared Kam, Weldon Richardson and to the wonderful people of Encompass Hospice.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, with a viewing for one hour prior to the services.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pocatello Firefighters Public Assistance fund. Checks may be made out to PFPAF and dropped off at Station #1. Email Eric Anderson at [email protected] for more information.
Published in Idaho State Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019