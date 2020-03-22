Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Duffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Leon "Jerry" Duffin


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Leon "Jerry" Duffin Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Leon Duffin, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Jerry was born October 8, 1937 to Harold F. Duffin & Verna H. (Rever) Duffin in Pocatello, Idaho.

In January of 1961 He married Suzanne "Susie" G. Stanger.

Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and transferred to the United States Air Force in 1963, retiring in January 1978. Jerry and Susie returned to Inkom to raise their children where they enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, hunting & sports.

He is survived by his spouse Susie, children Natashia (Dave) Hahn, Chris (Debbie) Duffin, Nancy (Brett) Casperson, brother Dan (Joy) Bair, 13 grandchildren & 12 Great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers & 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -