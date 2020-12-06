GERALD LYN HARGRAVES was born on April 15, 1960, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Gerald Arthur and Betty Joanne Orr Hargraves. He passed away on November 30, 2020, in Pocatello, Idaho.



In his youth, he loved bicycling, playing basketball and football, hunting, fishing and camping.



He attended Lewis & Clark Elementary and Alameda Junior High. He attended Pocatello High School, participating in football, and graduated in 1978.



He was a hard worker and had many jobs, including moving pipe, installing power lines and working for the Union Pacific Railroad. He made his career as a Journeyman Electrician. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 449 and loved his IBEW family.



He married Julie McBride in 1985 and adopted her daughter, Molly. He loved his family and did not like being away from them for work. They enjoyed traveling, camping, playing games, music and humor. Unfortunately, they later divorced.



He had a very giving heart, enjoyed golf, music, fireworks, model rockets, spicy food, cooking, and dinners with family.



He was spared from many serious accidents, but suffered long term effects from his injuries and also from the effects of diabetes. He eventually had to quit working. During this time, he was a great help to his mother and father, especially as his father was ill and passed away. He continued to help his mother until his passing.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He also enjoyed his associations with The Friendship Club and his IBEW family.



He is survived by his mother, Betty, a sister, Debra (Boyd) Whitworth, and two brothers, Harold (Annette) Hargraves and Dale (Lisa) Hargraves.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, his sister, Yvonne, and his grandparents.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store