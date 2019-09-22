|
|
Gerald Martin Fehringer of American Falls, Idaho passed on September 13, 2019. Gerald was born in Peetz, Colorado to Leo and Angela (Zach) Fehringer in 1934. He was raised on the family farm with his 9 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Peetz High School in 1952, and served in the Army from 1957 to 1959.
In 1960 he married the love of his life, Marion Degenhart. They made their home in Aberdeen, Idaho where Gerald farmed with his brothers. In 1967, they moved to American Falls and built a successful farm east of town. Together Gerald and Marion raised six children. It was a union filled with love, support, faith and family for over 50 years, until her passing in 2010.
Gerald was well respected and touched many people's lives during his lifetime through his service to others. He was active in Lions Club for 48 years where he served in various leadership capacities, including president, and was instrumental in helping to obtain and remodel the American Falls Senior Center building. He served on the Falls Irrigation Board, was a member of the Potato Growers of Idaho and was state of Idaho representative to the National Potato Promotions Board. He was on the board of directors for the American Falls Christian Youth Ministry and served on the Senior Center board. Gerald was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he was a parish council member and president.
Gerald passed on to his children his devout faith and love of God. Gerald and Marion were an authentic example of a strong and loving marriage. His children learned to work hard; Gerald instilled in them the need to be thrifty yet generous, and to serve and love others.
Gerald is survived by his children; Bruce (Stephanie) Fehringer of Duluth, MN; Barbara (Jon) Letsinger and Deanna (Todd) Albro of Boise, Burt (Delinda) Fehringer of American Falls; Bill (Nancy) Fehringer and Kathy (Rick) Webster of Boise; and seventeen grandchildren; as well as two sisters and four brothers.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in American Falls. Interment will follow at the Falls View Cemetery. A luncheon will follow interment at St. John's Lutheran Church. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A small reception will be held at the conclusion of the Rosary in the church basement. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
American Falls Lions Club - P.O. Box 34 American Falls ID 83211
The Gerald Fehringer Youth Center- 206 Tyler St. American Falls, ID 83211
Catholic Charities of Idaho - PO Box 190123 Boise, Id 83719
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019