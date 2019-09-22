|
Gilbert Bacon
Died 9/12/2019
I would like to thank all my patients, colleagues, and hospital personnel who, throughout my career, allowed me the opportunity to do what I loved. To my patients, you were wonderful to meet and made my practice pleasant and meaningful. I was fortunate to have had so many people over the years put their trust in me for their healing and for that I thank you.
I could not have done what I loved doing without the support from my colleagues, hospital personnel, and especially the nurses that had to put up with me. You not only helped to make my career enjoyable, but you helped to make me, and my family's life comfortable.
I would also like to express my appreciation for all who became great friends and neighbors. The times shared and the stories told helped to balance my life. The people of Pocatello, and surrounding areas, are truly kind and caring people that made calling this area home for my family the right choice. Again, thanks to all of you in my life, it's been great.
Sincerely,
Dr. Gilbert Bacon
There will be no services at this time.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019