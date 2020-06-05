Gilberto was born in Harlingen, TX on April 10, 1940 to Bartola Villanueva and Miguel Camacho. He passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2020.
Gilbert served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962. He then married Linda Anne Pugmire on November 5, 1962 and had two children: Gilberto V. Camacho Jr. (1964) and Talena Camacho (1968).
Gilbert loved hunting, fishing, and staying busy with mechanic work.
He was a loving father who was always with his son and any endeavor he was interested in. He trained his son in boxing and always pushed him to be his best.
He is survived by his wife Linda Camacho, daughter Talena Camacho (Mike Willard), grandsons David Camacho and Gabriel Camacho Garza, granddaughter Analissa Camacho, and great-grandchildren Amari Camacho Tafoya and Azrael Camacho Avila.
He is also survived by his brothers Frank Garza and Mario Aleman Jr., and his sisters Geneva Langston, Lupe Llorente (Frank), Rosalinda Gonzalez (Benny), and Teresa Gonzalez (Reyes).
He is proceeded in death by his son Gilberto V. Camacho Jr., his brother whom raised him Miguel Camacho, his brother who was always there for him Manuel Camacho, his sister Juanita Aleman Armenta, Brother-in-law Robert Langston, Nephew Daniel Camacho, Niece Shannon Hughes, Aunt Concepcion Gonzales, and parents Miguel Camacho and Bartola Villanueva Aleman (Mario Aleman).
A special thanks to Gilbert's nurse, Remmy Burton with Encompass Home Health and Hospice. She was a godsend through this whole process.
*Occupancy limitations and appropriate social distancing standards will be maintained at the following events. The use of protective masks is encouraged.*
Funeral services for Gilbert will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A Vigil service will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the funeral home and a viewing will follow until 8:00 PM. Another viewing will precede the services beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday. His interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, with Military Rites provided by the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.