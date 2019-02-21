Ginger (Virginia) Delores (Johnson) Fehringer, 83, who lived in American Falls, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on February 18th, 2019 at the Bingham County Memorial due to complications after a fall.



Ginger is survived by her husband Mark Fehringer, children Donna (Ray) Polzin, Rick (Peggy) Fehringer, Alan Fehringer, Joyce (Mike) Lopez, Jane (Ron) Brug, and Janice (Wendy) Fehringer; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings Jim (Mary) Johnson, Art (Barbara) Johnson, Dorothy Kallweit, Mary Hill, Jan (Bob) Willich, Bill (Charles) Johnson, Charles (Kris) Johnson, and Barbara (Dutch) Schnug. She was preceded in death by grandson Mark Polzin; siblings John Johnson, Pat Volle; brothers-in-law Red Kallweit and Gordon Hill.



Ginger was a very loved and respected member of the community who enjoyed cooking for various causes, playing cards with her friends, crafting, and keeping in touch with her family. She has continued to love and support her family over the years and will be remembered as a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



A viewing will be held Friday, February 22nd from 5-7 pm at the Davis-Rose Mortuary, American Falls. A commemorative service will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 3 pm at the American Falls Catholic Church with burial and dinner to follow.