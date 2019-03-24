Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Howser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys Howser

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gladys passed peacefully on February 8th, 2019 at the Veterans' Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old. Gladys was born in Topeka, Kansas on 9/11/27 to Frank M. and Gladys O. Davies. She was the third of six children. She was proceeded in death by her husband Lew, her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.



Gladys was restless in her early years. She worked hard after finishing High School and went on to do things in life that she loved. She worked for the Telephone Co. in Grand Jct., Colo. before enlisting in the Navy in late 1948.



She served nearly six years in the Navy. She loved to sing and dance and during the time she was in the Navy she did some entertaining and some Navy Shows. Her first job in the Navy was building airplanes, but she ended up being an Aviation Storekeeper 2nd class.



She served at Alameda Naval Station, went to Aviation Storekeeper School in Jacksonville, Florida and then was sent to Barber's Point Naval Air Station, Oahu, Hawaii. There Gladys met her future husband and on Nov. 16, 1953 she married Lewis E. Howser.



After getting out of the service in 1954, they moved to Williamsburg, Ohio, where their first son, Michael, was born. In 1957 they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where their second son, Steven was born. Then, in 1959, they moved to El Cajon, California where their third son, Patrick, was born. There she devoted herself to raising her family as a stay at home Mom. Over the years, she took many children into her home and shared her love and her family with them.



Gladys loved being involved with her children and their activities as they were growing up. She loved being involved with church and also politics. Her hobbies were sewing, reading and doing things with her family.



In 1978, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho. There, Gladys went to work for the Tendoy Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, where she worked until her retirement in 1982. She loved Scouting and what it stands for.



When her Grandchildren, and eventually Great Grandchildren came into her life, she felt complete. She devoted many hours to these beautiful human beings. They were her joy.



She is survived by her three sons, Michael (Tracy), Steven (Cathy), Patrick (Amy) and Grandchildren, Kendra, Amanda, Andrew, Christopher, Peter and David. Great grandchildren Zander, Zavery, Cheyenne, and Kamron, one sister, Gracia Bare (Norman) of Pocatello, Idaho, and many nieces, nephews, and all the kids that called her Mom.



By Mom's request, her interment and graveside service will be held this summer and we'll publish a notice prior. She also requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to your local Veterans' Service Organization. Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019