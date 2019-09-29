|
BURLEY - Glen Burke, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Glen was born March 19, 1933, at home in Grace, Idaho, to Denzil and Annie Melva Hansen Burke. Glen joined the United States Air Force after graduating from Grace High School in 1951. He was a helicopter mechanic. He proudly served four years of active duty and four in the reserves. Glen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings. He loved to go home teaching.
He met Connie Call at a dance. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on June 20, 1975. Glen and Connie had a son, Alan Glen, who was born in 1977. Alan lived only a short four days. Carina was born in 1980. He was a wonderful father who taught the responsibility of hard work and the reward of good values.
He leaves behind his wife, Connie, of 44 years; his daughter, Carina (Kyle) Blacker; grandchildren, Micah (Johnathan) Evans, Bradley, Jenna and Joseph; great grandsons, Hugh and Jake, all of Burley, Idaho; brothers-in-law, Steve (Debbie) Call, Jim (Nedra) Call, Jerry (Laurie) Call, and Clair Call; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Bronson, JoAnn (Lynn) Andersen, Terri (Kyle) Palmer, and Arlene Boyce; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his son, Alan Glen Burke, he was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Wayne, Reed, Kay, Don, Grant and Boyd; brothers-in-law, Lou Brown and Herm Bronson; and grandsons, Ben and Aaron Blacker.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints - Century Ward, located at 2271 S. 4th Ave., in Pocatello, with Bishop John R. Lee conducting. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019