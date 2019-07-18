Glenn Harold Montgomery, 88, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully, July 15, 2019. He was born in Burlington, Kansas on December 5, 1930 to Glenn and Mary Montgomery. The family resided in Burlington until 1945, when they moved to Pocatello. Glenn attended Pocatello High School then worked for Anderson Lumber, then was drafted into the Army in January 1951, where he served in Japan and Korea. After the military, he married Marian Crossley Koontz on September 6, 1958. They continued to live in Pocatello while they raised a family of five children. He worked for Rowland's Dairy delivering milk until he went to work for the railroad. After Marian passed, he married Carmelita Tinker Weinrich on June 23, 1995. He continued to work for the railroad until he retired in 1998.



Glenn was a member of the Methodist church and the Masons.



He enjoyed fishing camping traveling, and reading historical books.



He is survived by his wife, Carmelita Montgomery, and four children, Bill (Anita) Koontz, Nancy Dixon, Lorenda Knapp, and Michelle (Louis) Biondich. Glenn has 18 grandchildren, 23 greatgrandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



Glenn is preceded in death by his wife, Marian Montgomery, his parents, Glenn and Mary Montgomery, his brother, Gary Montgomery, and his stepson Robert Koontz.



Glenn had a zest for life and knowledge, and enjoyed sharing what he learned.



Services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83201. Family will receive friends from 1-2 pm prior to the services. Military honors will follow at the Lava Hot Springs cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be may to the Idaho State Veterans Home. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 18, 2019