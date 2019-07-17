Gloria Lee Anderson Johnson, 73, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2019, at Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing. Gloria was born on July 23, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho to Newell Carl Anderson and Velma Van Orden. She was the second of nine children and oldest daughter. In 1967, Gloria married the love of her life, David Merrell Johnson in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 52 happy years.



Along with raising her 3 sons, Gloria spent 23 years working alongside her husband in his State Farm Insurance office as the Office Manager. They were also able to enjoy traveling together to 57 different countries. She loved being a Grandma to all of her Grandchildren. Each one knew that they were her favorite no matter if they all were together.



Her life was filled with serving others in everyday life and there was never a person who was a stranger to her. Gloria was known for her love of people and her kindness to anyone she would meet. While on their Church mission that She and her husband went on to Bogata, Colombia, she may not have known how to communicate in their native language, but the candy she carried in her purse seemed to be the universal language that all the children spoke.



She is survived by her husband, David Johnson, and three sons: Todd Johnson of Preston, Idaho; Dorian Johnson of Preston, Idaho; Trent (Nicole) Johnson of Layton, Utah; her sister Barbara (Steve) Lewis of Pocatello, Idaho; sister Janine (Lane) Palmer of Pocatello, Idaho; Her Brother: Kyle (Becky) Anderson; 8 grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Newell and Velma Anderson; brothers Blair Anderson, Sherwin Anderson, and Bill Anderson; Sisters: Sandra Harris, Shauna Poulos and her grandson Bailand Riley Johnson.



Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 North State Street in Preston. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Inkom Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com Published in Idaho State Journal on July 17, 2019