Gloria M. Smith, 94, Pocatello, died Sunday evening, October 13, 2019 at Quail Ridge Assisted Living.
She was born November 13, 1924 in Ross Township, Minnesota. She married Richard E. Smith on May 25, 1947 in San Francisco, CA. They moved to Pocatello in 1953 to start the Eastside Laundromat. She and Dick later owned the Alameda Drift Inn.
She enjoyed camping and spending time at their summer home in Mackay, ID. She also enjoyed playing cards, Rummikub and doing puzzles.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Patricia) Smith, Cheryle (Vic) Loiselle and Siri Smith; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Quail Ridge Assisted Living, Saturday, October 19 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. 797 Hospital Way, Pocatello.
In lieu of ?owers, donations can be given to the Bannock Humane Society, P.O. Box 332, Pocatello, ID 83204.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
208-232-0542
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 17, 2019