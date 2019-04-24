Gloria May Cherry, 93, passed away peacefully following an extended illness on April 20, 2019.



Gloria was born on September 9, 1925 in Pocatello, Idaho, a daughter to William Henry and Lillie (Scheu) Ashcroft. She was one of eight children raised in her family. She graduated from Pocatello High School in the Class of 1943. She lived and worked in the Pocatello area her whole life.



Gloria married J. Ray Johnson on November 8, 1946; he passed away May 15, 1959. She then married H.E. "Gene" Cherry on July 12, 1963; he passed away on her 72nd birthday, September 9, 1997.



Gloria was an active member of the Catholic Church. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved watching kids play at the park across from her house and just talking with everyone she met. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching the birds. She collected stamps, coins and was especially fond of an occasional game of Chance.



Gloria is survived by her son, Steve (Leslie) Johnson, Pocatello; her daughter, Pat Custer, Pocatello; a brother, Don (Ruth) Ashcroft, Pocatello; a sister, Arlene Barker, Pocatello; five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



Gloria was preceded in death by her husbands, Ray Johnson and Gene Cherry; her parents, W.H. and Lillie Ashcroft; and five siblings, Ruth Ashcroft Miller; W.H. "Bud" Ashcroft; Clyde "Pix" Ashcroft; Jewel Ashcroft Wolverton; and Herman Ashcroft.



An open house will be held in her honor from 1:00-2:30 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Her interment will follow at a 3:00 PM graveside service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, in Pocatello. Her arrangements are under the care and direction of Wilks Funeral Home.



Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 24, 2019