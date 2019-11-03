|
On October 30th the light of the world dimmed a bit. Carolyn "Buddy" Roderick departed this earthly realm for a new adventure. Born exactly 83 years earlier. Buddy enjoyed Love, Laughter, and Living-Life-To-It's-Fullest!
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Roderick and two children; Randy and Dina Jo.
Buddy enjoyed Trail Bikes, Square Dancing, Camping, Pinochle, Bowling and nearly all sports,
Her family would like to extend an invitation to join us for a celebration of her life. There will not be a viewing but rather an informal remembrance of her. Come early 6:30pm to chat. 7pm will be a short program with more time to socialize after on Mon. Nov. 4th at Wilks Funeral Home. Come as you are. Bring your stories of Carolyn. We will bring snacks. You might learn a few things you didn't know about Glynn Carolyn Buddy Roderick!
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 3, 2019