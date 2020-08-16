1/1
Gordon Curtis Banta
1956 - 2020
Gordon Curtis Banta, 64, Santa Monica, California, passed away August 7, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1956, in Pocatello to Harold and Betty Banta. Gordon graduated from Pocatello High School (1974) and Idaho State University (BBA-Marketing, 1983).

Gordon played classical piano and football as a youth, loved music, books, and the water. He enjoyed kayaking, boating and sailing and chose to make southern California his home.

Gordon was a talented artist, creating many works by hand and digitally. He had a gratifying career in digital art production.

Gordon is survived by his brother, Richard Banta, Pocatello, and his sister, Cami Bailey (Jay), Elgin, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Gordon will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. His life will be celebrated at a Pocatello High School reunion in 2021.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
