Grant Nelson, 67, passed away August 27, 2019 at is home of natural causes. He was born February 27, 1952 in Pocatello, Idaho son of Joseph and Margie Nelson the 3rd of 4 children.
He attended Roosevelt elementary, Alameda junior high, and graduated from Highland High School in 1971.
Grant married April Bohney on January 17, 1978 and had two children, Rachelle and Justin.
He worked various jobs over the years, as a janitor, at Bucyrus Erie, Lamb Weston, as an armored truck driver for Wells Fargo, and retired after 25 years from the Department of Transportation.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. He loved being with his family especially his five grandchildren all of whom he adored. He enjoyed taking friends to breakfast, four wheeling, and listening to music.
Grant is survived by his children, Rachelle Nelson (Thayne) Shively, of Shelley, Justin Nelson, Pocatello; his mother, Margie Rose Nelson, Pocatello; brothers, Lonnie Nelson, Pocatello, Rodney J. Nelson, Weston, Idaho and Sister, Linda Denney, Pocatello; and his five grandchildren, Kyler, Kaitlyn, Jaden, Carter, and Porter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Nelson; and various uncles and aunts.
A memorial in his honor will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Alameda 5th Ward, 1440 E. Lakeview Dr., Pocatello, Idaho, with Bishop Travis Brasher officiating.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019