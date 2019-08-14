Home

Rudd Funeral Home - Garland
1234 South Main
Garland, UT 84312
435-257-5050
More Obituaries for Greg Hunsaker
Greg Hunsaker


1950 - 2019
Greg Hunsaker Obituary
Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend, age 68, passed away August 11, 2019 at home from complications of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

He was born October 22, 1950, to A.D. Hunsaker and Dena Erickson in Snyder, Texas.

He spent over 30 years in education, holding a myriad of positions ranging from counselor, coach, teacher, drivers ed instructor, and principal. He was a principal at Marsh Valley High School and several local elementary schools.

Greg was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a strong testimony that he emulated both in word and deed. He was very active in his community and was a constant example of serving others.

Above all else, Greg valued and loved his family. He always made time for them, they were his greatest achievement and his highest priority. Greg will be greatly missed by his wife, Janette, eight children, Heidi Belnap (Jerry), Pyper Clark (Sam), Justin Hunsaker (Gretchen), Aaron Hunsaker (Arianne), Sulane Voyles (Craig), Nicola Hunsaker, Tanner Hunsaker, and McKay Hunsaker, as well as 21 grandchildren, his mother (Dena Hale), and three brothers (Kim, Jerry, and Mark) and one sister (Jolene). He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather, and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, at 11 am at the McCammon LDS Stake Center (403 W 16TH ST MCCAMMON, Idaho). Viewings will be at the church on Thursday, August 15, from 6-8 pm and Friday prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Norton Cemetery in McCammon.

See www.horsleyfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
