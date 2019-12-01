|
Gregory Detweiler passed away on November 5th in Seattle after
Complications from cardiac arrest suffered on May 8th. Gregg was born in Twin Falls,Idaho to Robert H. Detweiler and Virginia
McBride.His family moved to Monte Vista,Colorado where Gregg
Grew up and graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1962.
His classmates from Monte Vista were friends throughout his life.He moved to Pocatello,Idaho where he was a member of the
Sigma Nu Fraternity and graduated in marketing from Idaho State
University.While in Idaho he met Lynn Merrell and they married in 1969.In 1972 they moved to Seattle where Lynn attended graduate school at the University of Washington and Gregg began a career at the Bon Marche.Gregg started out as an assistant buyer and eventually became a vice-president and
resident general manager. Retirement brought travel,particularly
Involving games for the University of Washington Huskies. Gregg is survived by his wife of 50 years Lynn,his beloved dog Dax,siblings Toni,Kelly,and Jeff,sisters- in-laws Joan Reed and Kaye Whirl and many nieces and nephews.At his request there will be no service.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity for the benefit of animals.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 1, 2019