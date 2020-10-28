Gregory Lee Saint-Vincent, age 63, was called back home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, suddenly on October 25, 2020. He leaves behind a large loving family who cherished his time on Earth and will miss him greatly. We will forever remember his larger than life smile and generous heart. A graveside will be held at the Homestead Cemetery in Aberdeen, Idaho at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020. The family requests that family and friends practice social distancing and wear masks as directed by the Idaho Governor. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com
.