Gregory Lee Saint-Vincent
Gregory Lee Saint-Vincent, age 63, was called back home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, suddenly on October 25, 2020. He leaves behind a large loving family who cherished his time on Earth and will miss him greatly. We will forever remember his larger than life smile and generous heart. A graveside will be held at the Homestead Cemetery in Aberdeen, Idaho at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020. The family requests that family and friends practice social distancing and wear masks as directed by the Idaho Governor. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
