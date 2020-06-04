Grover Dean Nelson passed away peacefully at his home June 1, 2020. He was born October 25, 1939 to Farold J. and Lela Mae Taysom Nelson in American Falls, Idaho. He was the youngest of seven children.
Dean had a zest and love for life, was a hard worker and loved being a cowboy and a rancher. He had a great sense of humor and made friends wherever he went. The twinkle in his eye, his kindness, compassion and integrity were admired. He truly had the Light of Christ in his heart. He lived it in all aspects of his life.
Dean spent all of his growing up years and the first 21 years of marriage in Rockland, working on the family farm and raising his family. He graduated from Rockland High School in the Class of 1957 where he was a star athlete. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a missionary in the Florida Mission for two years. He served faithfully in many capacities in the church: High Council, Stake Young Men's Pres., Bishopric, Priesthood Leadership and teaching in many organizations. He was a member of the Power County Fat Stock Sale Committee and of the School Board in Rockland. He was a Watermaster in Rockland Valley.
Dean was an excellent cattle man and had a great love for horses. He trained and successfully competed in cow cutting competitions.
He married Gretchen Anne McLaughlin in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1965. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple that same year. Dean and Gretchen were blessed with six wonderful children: Sallye Deanne of Simpsonville, SC, Nancye Leigh LaFay (Jacques) of New Meadows, ID, Susan Kathleen Stanley (Tim) of Kuna, ID, Matthew Dean (Holly) of Las Vegas, NV, Benjamin Scott (Crystal) of Pocatello, ID, and Jarrod Blake (Paula) of American Falls, ID.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gretchen; his children; 11 grandchildren; his twin brother, Gene Nelson, Rockland; a sister, Shelda Richardson, Renton, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jolene; brothers, Farold Ray (Buster), Richard Glen, and Jodie Leon.
Funeral Graveside services will be held in the Rockland Valley View Cemetery, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Funeral Graveside services will be held in the Rockland Valley View Cemetery, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.